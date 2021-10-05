EUR/GBP off three-week lows, finds some support near 0.8500 mark

- EUR/GBP witnessed heavy selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The GBP benefitted from easing of fuel crisis in the UK and an upward revision of UK PMI.
- A stronger USD weighed on the euro and contributed to the ongoing downward trajectory.
The EUR/GBP cross dropped to near three-week lows during the mid-European session, albeit managed to find some support near the key 0.8500 psychological mark.
The cross extended its recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA – levels just above mid-0.8600s – and witnessed heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. The British pound's relative outperformance comes amid signs of easing fuel crisis in the United Kingdom.
The government announced on Monday that armed forces will begin delivering petrol to garages across the UK. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents nearly 5,500 of the UK's 8,000 filling stations, said that the crisis is virtually at an end in Scotland, Wales, the North and Midlands.
Apart from this, an upward revision of the UK Services PMI for September further acted as a tailwind for the sterling. In fact, the gauge was finalized at 55.4 for the reported month, up from the 54.6 in the flash estimate. Adding to this, the Composite PMI was also revised to 54.9 from the 54.1 prelim reading.
On the other hand, the shared currency was pressured by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Apart from this, a sustained break below a short-term ascending trend-line support, near the 0.8535 region, aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the EUR/GBP cross and contributed to the ongoing decline.
However, oversold RSI (14) on hourly charts held investors from placing fresh bearish bets and assisted the EUR/GBP cross to defend the 0.8500 mark, at least for now. The mentioned handle coincides with September monthly swing lows and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8516
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8565
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8567
|Daily SMA200
|0.8644
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8574
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8531
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8565
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
