EUR/GBP New York Price Forecast: Euro confined in small ranges, trades near 0.8740 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is trading sideways within familiar ranges. 
  • EUR/GBP is currently supported above the 0.8700 figure. 
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP is trading within familiar ranges as the spot is trading below the 0.8750 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. EUR/GBP is currently trading sideways with little to no directional bias. However, the overall bias remains tilted to the downside and a daily close below the 0.8700 figure can attract further selling. On the flip side, a break above 0.8800 figure can lead to more up. 
 
Resistances: 0.8750, 0.8800, 0.8900
Support: 0.8700, 0.8650, 0.8700, 0.8600
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8735
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.8714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8739
Daily SMA50 0.8831
Daily SMA100 0.865
Daily SMA200 0.8725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8765
Previous Daily Low 0.8691
Previous Weekly High 0.8796
Previous Weekly Low 0.8671
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8719
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8737
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8681
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8649
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8607
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8756
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8797
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.883

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

