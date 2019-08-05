- EUR/GBP clinches fresh yearly peaks just below the 0.92 mark.
- Renewed EUR buying sustains the up move in the cross.
- UK Services PMI surprised to the upside in July at 51.4.
The continuation of the bid tone around the shared currency is giving renewed wings to EUR/GBP and is pushing it to the 0.9200 neighbourhood, recording at the same time fresh 2019 highs.
EUR/GBP in almost 2-year highs
The European cross regained upside pressure at the beginning of the week, advancing to the very doorsteps of the key barrier at 0.92 the figure in tandem with the persistent buying interest surrounding EUR.
Increasing trade jitters on the US-China front have triggered a renewed risk-off sentiment, which is sustaining the better tone in the safe haven space and supporting the upside in EUR at the same time (via lower USD/JPY).
On the Brexit front, there is no significant news other than rumours of a potential snap election amidst steady bets on a ‘no deal’ scenario on October 31.
In today’s docket, the always-relevant UK Services PMI came in above estimates at 51.4 for the month of July, while Investor Confidence in the euro area tracked by the Sentix Index deteriorated further this month, dropping to -13.7.
What to look for around GBP
The decline in the Sterling appears somewhat exhausted for the time being, although this does not mean that fears over a ‘no deal’ outcome were dissipated. In the meantime, the Irish backstop remains the exclusive obstacle for the resumption of talks between Brussels and London. Back to the UK economy, the positive print from the Services PMI today did nothing to allay concerns over the broad-based poor performance from key fundamentals in the last months, keeping the sour prospect for the economy unchanged in the months to come and collaborate further with the bearish view on the currency. At last week’s BoE event, the central bank kept the monetary conditions unchanged, although it refuses to factor in a ‘no deal’ scenario in its projections. The BoE still sees a ‘soft Brexit’ outcome and reiterated that rates are seen increasing gradually in order to bring inflation to the bank’s target.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.67% at 0.9189 and faces the immediate hurdle at 0.9199 (2019 high Aug.5) followed by 0.9225 (2016 high Oct.7) and finally 0.9306 (2018 high Aug.29). On the other hand, a drop below 0.9088 (low Jul.31) would open the door to 0.9051 (high Jul.17) and then 0.9026 (21-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data
EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark
Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind.