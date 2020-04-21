EUR/GBP moves to 2-week highs near 0.8820

- EUR/GBP gathers traction and surpasses the 0.8800 level.
- GBP-selling fuels the upside in the cross.
- German Economic Sentiment rebounded in April to 28.2 from -49.5.
The increasing selling bias around the British pound is helping EUR/GBP to clinch de area of multi-day highs beyond the key barrier at 0.8800 the figure.
EUR/GBP up on GBP-selling
EUR/GBP is navigating multi-day highs on Tuesday, managing to pick up extra pace after breaking above the critical 200-day SMA in the 0.8740 region earlier in the session.
The persistent risk aversion remains sustained by coronavirus concerns and the impact on the global economy. By the same token, the solid demand for the greenback is weighing on both the euro and the quid, although the sell-off in the latter is more pronounced.
In the docket, the monthly UK labour market report came in on a mixed tone after the Claimant Count Change increased by 12.1K vs. forecasts for a rise of around 170K and the jobless rate ticked a tad higher to 4.0%. Stil on the soft side, Average Earnings +Bonus expanded 2.8% in February, less than estimated and down from January’s 3.1% gain.
Closer to home, the Economic Sentiment tracked by the ZEW survey improved above consensus in both Germany and Euroland to 28.2 and 25.2, respectively, for the month of April.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 1.08% at 0.8825 and faces the next resistance at 0.8863 (high Apr.6) seconded by 0.9019 (monthly high Oct.20 2019) and then 0.9324 (2019 high Aug.12). On the flip side, a drop below 0.8682 (monthly low Apr.14) would expose 0.8615 (100-day SMA) and then 0.8595 (monthly high Jan.14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales
The recovery in AUD/USD picks up pace, as the bulls extend gains above 0.6300, in a delayed reaction to a solid rise in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data for March. Risk-off action in the Asian stocks could keep the further upside in check.
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD
USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD. Bulls to find hard work of the upside as yen fulfills safe-haven status. COVID-19 has just got started with its economic destruction, bears smell the fear.
WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data
While extending its recoveries from below $10 area, the lowest since 1999, WTI’s June contract registers 5.6% gains as soon as Tokyo opens for trading on Wednesday. API data registered another worrisome inventory build.
Gold: Hanging Man on D1 suggests buyers stepping back below $1,700
Gold prices consolidate losses after flashing a bearish candlestick formation the previous day. The bullion portrayed “Hanging Man”, a bearish candlestick pattern, on the daily (D1) chart on Tuesday. 21-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of $1,645/40 area.
S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts
S&P 500 Futures snaps two-day winning streak, but with little gains so far. US Senate passes a $484 billion stimulus package, 20 states ready to reopen. Coronavirus cure championed by US President Trump fails, more than 45,000 have died in the US due to the pandemic.