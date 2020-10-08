EUR/GBP moves back above 0.9100 mark, fresh session tops

- EUR/GBP attracted some dip-buying near the 0.9070 region and refreshed session tops.
- Dovish comments by BoE Governor Bailey weighed on the pound and remained supportive.
- A subdued action around the shared currency kept a lid on any meaningful positive move.
The EUR/GBP cross rallied over 50 pips during the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 0.9122 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
The cross quickly reversed an intraday dip to the 0.9070 region and turned positive for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The British pound witnessed some selling after the Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey reiterated that the central bank remains ready to take more action if needed.
The remarks fueled speculations about the BoE pursuing negative interest rates. Against the backdrop of Brexit-related uncertainties, Bailey's dovish sounding comments took its toll on the sterling and turned out to be one of the key factors that assisted the EUR/GBP cross to attract some dip-buying.
On the other hand, the shared currency witnessed a subdued trading action and remained confined in a range amid speculations of additional ECB easing. This was evident from the latest ECB meeting minutes, which revealed that rate cuts and changes to TLTRO conditions are also part of the toolkit.
This, in turn, kept a lid on any strong gains for the EUR/GBP cross. From a technical perspective, the overnight move beyond a one-month-old descending trend-channel resistance and the emergence of some dip-buying on Thursday favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9106
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9145
|Daily SMA50
|0.9056
|Daily SMA100
|0.9032
|Daily SMA200
|0.8859
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9162
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9095
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9121
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9137
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9081
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9013
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
