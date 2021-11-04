EUR/GBP: Move higher to be short-lived; still set to move lower in 3-12M – Danske Bank

Following the Bank of England decision to keep monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, analysts at Danske Bank see upside risks for the EUR/GBP pair in the short-term but they still expect it to move lower later, with a 0.83 target in twelve months.
Key Quotes:
“As expected, the EUR/GBP moved higher on announcement now trading at 0.856 vs. 0.847 before the announcement. We are still of the view that the move higher in EUR/GBP will be short-lived but near-term there are upside risks given the current market pricing of Bank of England.”
“We still expect rate hikes from the Bank of England, while we expect the ECB to stay patient despite recent increases in rate hike expectations.”
“We still believe the environment is more supportive for GBP than EUR, as GBP usually strengthens in an environment where USD does. That said, the potential for a stronger GBP is lower than for USD. We still target EUR/GBP in 0.83 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with the year low and bounces modestly
EUR/USD traded as low as 1.1527, as the greenback met additional support from the poor performance of Wall Street. Bouncing equities are helping high-yielding rivals, although the dollar is the overall winner.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold advances to fresh daily highs above $1,790 on falling US T-bond yields
Gold spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around $1,770 but regained its traction in the American trading hours. Fueled by a more-than-2% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, gold advanced beyond $1,790.
Shiba Inu flips Ethereum and Solana trade volume on Binance as on-chain activity explodes
Shiba Inu token's on-chain activity witnessed a massive spike as SHIB daily trade volume exceeding Ethereum, Solana and Binance Coin on Binance. Rumors of a Robinhood listing have fueled the rise in SHIB trade volume across spot exchanges.
Fed talks taper but meme marches on
This market is bulletproof, ain't nothing ever going to reign in this bull. Jump on and watch it go. Certainly seems that way and as we enter strong corporate buyback season, and inflows are only likely to increase further.