EUR/GBP: Most factors are working against the pound – Danske Bank

According to analysts from Danske Bank, almost everything has turned against the sterling. They forecast EUR/GBP at 0.93 in one month and at three months; at 0.90 in 6M and at 0.87 in 12M.
Key Quotes:
“Most factors are working against GBP now. First, relative rates, as the Bank of England has cut rates but the ECB has not. Second, the UK government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Third, the big current account deficit, which puts GBP at risk when capital flows stop. Also, time spent fighting the coronavirus by both the UK and the EU means less time to negotiate a deal before the end of the year, increasing the risk of a big trade shock by 1 January 2021.”
“We forecast EUR/GBP at 0.93 in 1-3M. We will probably see some of the current risk premium reverse and we expect the cross at 0.90 in 6M. Our baseline is also that we will have a simple trade agreement by the end of the year, which should send EUR/GBP lower again and we see 0.87 in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, down as money managers adjust their portfolios as a turbulent quarter nears an end. US CB Consumer Confidence beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines from New York and Italy are eyed.
GBP/USD eases from highs, unable to hold above 1.2400
The dollar recovers as Wall Street turns negative. GBP/USD trades around 1.2360, poised to close a volatile month in the red.
Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally
The US dollar has been falling after initially advancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam digest the latest Fed action, data, and disease details, and explain why the greenback has room to recover and rally as the crisis continues.
WTI retraces majority of daily rebound, trades around $20.50
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to its lowest level in more than 18 years on Monday at $19.25 before staging a rebound on Tuesday.
Gold loses the 1600 mark as bears drive gold to four-day lows
XAU/USD is consolidating the bullish run stemming from 2020 lows while challenging the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).