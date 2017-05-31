EUR/GBP MACD fails to challenge recent highs

EUR/GBP MACD fails to challenge recent highsBy FXStreet Algorythms
EUR/GBP could be facing downside pressure as its MACD failed to test recent highs.
A bearish divergence between EUR/GBP spot behavior and the MACD over the last few weeks suggests downside vulnerability ahead. Further, the MACD line crossed below its signal line on a 4-hour closing basis, an event that can be interpreted as a bearish omen.
