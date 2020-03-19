EUR/GBP lost momentum around 0.9500, multi-year highs

- EUR/GBP tests fresh 2020 highs around 0.9500, drops afterwards.
- EUR-selling picks up pace amidst stronger dollar.
- Flash IFO Business Climate plunged to 87.7 for the current month.
After printing fresh YTD highs around the 0.9500 mark, EUR/GBP sparked a correction lower to the current 0.9270 region on the back of renewed EUR-selling.
EUR/GBP advances to 0.9500, highest since January 2009
EUR/GBP climbed to the 0.9500 neighbourhood earlier in the session, the highest level in over a decade. However, the continuation of the buying pressure in the greenback is now hurting the euro and therefore prompting the cross to shed part of those gains.
On Wednesday, it was the turn of the sterling to suffer the buying pressure in the greenback, which dragged Cable to the mid-1.1400s, levels last seen back in 1985 around the Plaza Accord.
Also weighing on the quid is the rising probability that the BoE could relax further its monetary conditions in order to counteract the impact of the COVID-19 on the UK economy.
Adding to the heightened weakness around the shared currency, preliminary figures of the German Business Climate tracked by the IFO institute dropped to 87.7 for the month of March, the lowest level since August 2009. The morale around German companies and managers stay depressed and seems to be paving the way for a recession in the economy in the short-term horizon.
Additionally, EUR is losing extra ground after the ECB announced a €750 billion QE programme late on Wednesday, expected to run at least until year-end, although its extension will greatly depend on the developments around the coronavirus.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is losing 1.28% at 0.9265 and a drop below 0.9247 (low Mar.19) would expose 0.9019 (monthly high Oct.10 2019) and finally 0.8748 (200-day SMA). On the upside, the next hurdle aligns at 0.9499 (2020 high Mar.19) seconded by 0.9649 (monthly high January 2009) and then 0.9804 (monthly high December 2008).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh year low, still bearish
Volatility is once again wild with EUR/USD falling to 1.0725 to bounce some 100 pips. Dollar demand remains elevated as the euro struggles after the ECB announced a new QE program worth €750 billion.
GBP/USD surges past 1.1600, correcting extreme readings
The greenback is easing across the board, correcting rather than giving up. The UK government is closing schools and considering to put London in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.
Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon
The cryptocurrencies that hold the podium by capitalization in the crypto universe are at the beginning of the last phase of consolidation. The technical setup is improving and is starting to show details that point to an upcoming recovery in prices in the short term.
Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1465 region in the last hour.
WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24
Having failed several attempts to extend the recovery momentum above the 24 handle so far this Thursday, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has entered a consolidative mode over the last hours.