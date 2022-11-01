- Euro's recovery attempt from 0.8570 stalls right above 0.8600
- The pair treads water ahead of the BoE's monetary policy decision.
- EUR/GBP is hovering above key support at 0.8570.
The euro has remained moving sideways against the British pound on Tuesday, as Monday’s rebound from 0.8570 lows remains limited below 0.8625. From a wider perspective, the pair remains trapped within a negative channel from late September highs above 0.9000.
Sideways consolidation ahead of the BoE’s meeting
The negative pressure on the euro witnessed last week seems to have eased, which allowed the pair to trim losses on Monday. The investors are more cautious, awaiting the outcome of the Bank of England’s monetary policy meeting, due on Thursday.
The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by 0.75%. The market, however, contemplates the possibility of some hints to less aggressive tightening in the months ahead, as the bleak economic prospects will force them to lift their feet off the pedal to avoid accelerating the economic downtrend.
On the political front, the market enthusiasm on the news of the appointment of Rishi Sunak as British Prime minister has ebbed. The pound has lost momentum, following a 5-day rally, with the focus shifting to the huge challenges ahead following a historical market turmoil amid a deteriorating economic outlook and with a divided Tory party.
EUR/GBP: Hovering above important support at 0.8570
From a technical point of view, the pair has found support at a key 0.8570 area (September 7 and October 17 and 28 lows). Below here next downside targets would be the downward trendline support, from mid-November lows, which meets the 200-day SMA at the 0.8500 area.
On the upside, the pair should extend past session highs at 0.8625 to target the 50-day SMA, at 0.8690 to aim for the October 21 high at 0.8780.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.861
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8706
|Daily SMA50
|0.8695
|Daily SMA100
|0.8597
|Daily SMA200
|0.8503
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8626
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8572
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8572
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 0.9900 after US data
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9900 with the initial reaction to the US data. JOLTS Job Openings rose to 10.7 million in September and the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 in October, compared to the market expectation of 50.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.1500 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1500 during the American trading hours on Tuesday as the dollar managed to regather its strength on upbeat data. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes turned negative on the day, providing an additional boost to the USD.
Gold retreats on nervous trading ahead of Fed
Gold advanced on Tuesday, recovering from a one-week low. XAUUSD holds on to modest intraday gains, barely resting above a Fibonacci support level. Upbeat US employment and manufacturing figures boosted the greenback.
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
SoFi Technologies Earnings: SOFI stock rockets 10% on wide revenue beat, guidance raise
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock jetted ahead in Tuesday's premarket after the neo bank reported the bare minimum of an earnings beat. Shares have risen 10.1% to $5.99.