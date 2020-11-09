  • EUR/GBP turns down from 0.9050 and returns below 0.9000.
  • The pound appreciates against the euro as risk appetite increases.
  • EUR/GBP: Bearish pressure grows for a retest of 0.8913 – Credit Suisse.

Euro's upside attempt has been capped at 0.9050 area again on Monday before pulling back, extending its retreat below 0.9000 with the GBP appreciating on the back of Pfizer’s vaccine’s news.

GBP appreciates on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

The pound has been buoyed by the broad risk appetite triggered by the release of the first results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and has rallied more than 0.5%, sending the euro back below 0.9000.

The drugmaker announced earlier today that the tests of its coronavirus vaccine reveal that it is 90% effective. The market has reacted with a risk appetite boost that has sent equity markets surging. The Dow Jones Index is trading 4.25% higher while the main European Indexes have closed with advances from 4% to 8%.

On the other hand, the stalemate on the Brexit negotiations is keeping GBP longs in check. The lack of relevant progress after two weeks of intensive negotiations remains weighing on the pound although the talks are still going on and the market remains fairly optimistic about a last-minute deal that will avoid an unorderly exit from the EU.

EUR/GBP: Bearish pressure grows for a retest of 0.8913 – Credit Suisse

From a technical perspective, the FX strategy team at Credit Suisse sees the risk skewed to the downside, with the pair likely to test 0.8913: “EUR/GBP remains below its 13 and 55-day averages and has now not only seen a clear break of key price support from the lows of the past two weeks at 0.9009/05 but now also trend support from late September and briefly its uptrend channel from late April. Our bias stays lower for a clear break here to increase the risk we are seeing a more important topping process with support seen next at the 200-day average at 0.8913.” 

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8979
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 0.9032
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9044
Daily SMA50 0.9072
Daily SMA100 0.9053
Daily SMA200 0.892
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9055
Previous Daily Low 0.8989
Previous Weekly High 0.9069
Previous Weekly Low 0.8946
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.903
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9014
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8996
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.896
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.893
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9061
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9091
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9127

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

