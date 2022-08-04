“We are slightly more dovish than markets, as the Bank of England has more emphasis on the economic outlook than what markets believe in. We still see a case for EUR/GBP to move slightly higher near-term on relative rates , targeting the cross at 0.86 in 3M. Further out, GBP usually appreciates vs EUR in an environment where USD performs and expect EUR/GBP to move back towards 0.84 in 12M.”

“We change our Bank of England call now expecting another 50bp rate hike in September and another 25bp in November, recognising that the Bank of England is probably not ready to fully stop hiking just yet despite rising recession risks. Further tightening is needed in order to cool extraordinarily high inflation pressure. We expect no rate hikes beyond the November meeting (although another 25bp rate hike in December seems like a close call at this point) and believe markets will start to focus even more on possible rate cuts in 2023 when the UK actually falls into recession.”

Following Bank of England’s 50 basis points rate hike, analysts at Dankse Bank still see the case for the EUR/GBP cross to move higher on the near-term. They target the cross at 0.86 in three months.

