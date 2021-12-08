EUR/GBP leaps above 0.8550, now testing 200DMA, as pound hit with UK on verge of tougher Covid-19 restrictions

- EUR/GBP lept above 0.8550 to its highest levels since mid-November, with the pound hit in anticipation of further UK Covid-19 curbs.
- The pair’s rally has thus far been halted at the 200DMA, but bulls are eyeing a move to 0.8600.
EUR/GBP has seen substantial upside on Wednesday, rising to the north of the 0.8550 mark for the first time since mid-November as sterling slipped to its weakest level of the year so far against the US dollar. The pair is currently testing its 200-day moving average at 0.8559, having backed of from earlier session highs close to 0.8570.
Whilst the bulk of the move has been triggered by concerns about the UK government implementing tighter Covid-19 curbs, technical buying is likely also playing a role. EUR/GBP broke to the north of a descending trendline that has been in play since early October and a break above the 200DMA would likely usher in further buying pressure to send the pair back to its November high just shy of 0.8600.
Driving the day
The pound is being weighed on by the prospect of the reimposition of Covid-19 curbs that, according to analysts, clouds the outlook for the UK economy and may delay the BoE’s monetary tightening plans. The FT reported that UK PM Johnson is on the verge of announcing the implementation of “Plan B” Covid-19 restrictions, including the requirement of vaccine passports for access to large venues, as well as a recommendation to work from home, all in an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
According to MUFG, “a further tightening of restrictions with people being asked to work from home will dampen the growth outlook… (and) means that the Bank of England is even more likely to hold off from raising rates until February”. By contrast to policymakers at the Fed and ECB, BoE members have expressed comparatively higher levels of concern about the potential impact of the spread of the Omicron variant on the economy. Last week, one of the bank’s most hawkish members Michael Saunders suggested a more patient approach to rate-setting might be warranted in order to wait for more data on the new variant.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.8508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8473
|Daily SMA50
|0.8486
|Daily SMA100
|0.8516
|Daily SMA200
|0.856
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8514
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8489
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8551
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8446
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8381
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8498
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8543
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
