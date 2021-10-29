EUR/GBP keeps the red post-Eurozone data, downside seems limited

- EUR/GBP edged lower on Friday and eroded a part of the overnight post-ECB gains.
- BoE rate hike expectations turned out to be a key factor that underpinned the GBP.
- Upbeat Eurozone GDP/hotter CPI extended support to the euro and limited losses.
The EUR/GBP cross remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just above mid-0.8400s.
The cross struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-ECB strong move up to two-week tops, instead met with some supply on the last trading day of the week. The British pound's relative outperformance comes amid firming market expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England at the upcoming meeting. The speculations were reinforced by the UK finance minister Rishi Sunak's upbeat economic assessment during the annual budget presentation on Wednesday.
On the other hand, the shared currency was pressured by dovish sounding remarks from ECB President Christine during the post-meeting press conference on Thursday. Lagarde acknowledged stronger-than-expected inflationary pressures but downplayed the need to hike interest rates. This, however, failed to convince investors that bets for an earlier policy tightening were misplaced amid the continuous rise in the Eurozone consumer prices for the fourth straight month in October.
According to the flash estimates released by Eurostat this Friday, the headline Eurozone CPI jumped to a 13-year high level of 4.1% for the current month. This marked a notable acceleration from 3.4% recorded in September and was also higher than the rise to 3.7% anticipated. Adding to this, the core reading exceeded the ECB's 2% target. This, along with a better-than-expected Eurozone GDP print for the third quarter, overshadowed a slight disappointment from German growth figures.
This, in turn, should act as a tailwind for the shared currency. Apart from this, Brexit jitters might hold the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit any meaningful decline for the EUR/GBP cross. Investors remain worried about tensions between the UK and France over the post-Brexit fishing rights and a fresh row over the Northern Ireland protocol.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight move beyond the top boundary of over one-week-old trading range suggests that the EUR/GBP cross might have bottomed out and favours bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. Nevertheless, the stage seems set for a further near-term appreciating move, which should allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the key 0.8500 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8459
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8472
|Daily SMA50
|0.8531
|Daily SMA100
|0.8541
|Daily SMA200
|0.8598
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8476
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8422
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8443
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8438
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8404
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8491
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8544
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?