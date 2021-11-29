EUR/GBP keeps the red near 0.8460-65 area, moves little post-German CPI

EUR/GBP witnessed fresh selling on Monday and reversed a part of Friday’s strong gains.

A combination of factors undermined the euro and exerted some pressure on the cross.

Brexit-related uncertainties acted as a headwind for GBP and helped limit the losses.

The EUR/GBP cross remained depressed, trading at around the 0.8460-65 region through the mid-European session. It exhibited a rather muted reaction to the German consumer inflation figures.

Having struggled to reclaim the key 0.8500 psychological mark, the EUR/GBP cross opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new week and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains (which had brought the pair to a near two-week high). The intraday move up, quickly ran out of steam, though, near the 0.8485 region amid the emergence of fresh selling.

Views that Friday's market reaction to the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant was overdone led to a positive turnaround in the risk sentiment and drove flows away from funding currencies, including the euro. Apart from this, rebounding US Treasury bond yields revived demand for the US dollar and further undermined the common currency.

The British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart, waqs mainly down to expectations of an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England at its meeting in December. That said, persistent Brexit-related uncertainties acted as a headwind for sterling and helped limit EUR/GBP's downside.

On the economic data front, hotter-than-expected German CPI did little to influence the euro or provide any impetus to EUR/GBP. In fact, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) accelerated to a 6.0% YoY, in November, surpassing consensus estimates which had pointed to a rise to 5.4%, from the 4.6% reported in October.

The lack of a strong follow-through selling warrants some caution before confirming that the recent recovery – which has taken the pair from the 0.8380 support zone (the lowest level since February 2020) – has run out of steam. The EUR/GBP pair's inability to capitalize on Friday's strong move up should hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets.

Technical levels to watch