EUR/GBP keeps highs around 0.8560

The recent recovery of both the British Pound and the single currency has allowed EUR/GBP to rebound from overnight lows near 0.8530 to the current 0.8555/60 band.

EUR/GBP muted post-EMU data

The European cross remains pretty much apathetic following decent results from the EMU’s docket, as Business Climate and Services/Industrial Sentiment have surpassed expectations, while Retail Sales have contracted 0.4% inter-month during November, matching estimates.

In the meantime, the cross is advancing for the third straight session so far, although it remains within the broader 0.8440-0.8660 range since mid-December.

Later in the day, US Non-farm Payrolls are poised to drive the sentiment in the global markets, with consensus pointing to a gain of nearly 180K jobs during the last month of 2016.

EUR/GBP key levels

The cross is now advancing 0.13% at 0.8552 and a surpass of 0.8599 (55-day sma) would aim for 0.8629 (100-day sma) and finally 0.8668 (high Dec.30). On the other hand, the next support is located at 0.8470 (20-day sma) ahead of 0.8446 (low Jan.3) and then 0.8359 (200-day sma).