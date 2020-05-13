EUR/GBP jumps to six-week highs as pound tumbles

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound under pressure across the board on risk aversion.
  • EUR/GBP breaking range that could lead to further gains.

A weaker pound boosted the EUR/GBP that rose from 0.8830 to 0.8877, reaching the highest levels since April 1. It remains at the top with the bullish momentum intact.

Risk sentiment across financial markets weakened again and hit the pound. The currency is the worst performer among majors and it accelerated the decline over the last hours as equity prices dropped further. In Wall Street the Dow Jones is falling 1.75% and the Nasdaq 1.12%.

Adding to the negative tone around the pound, GBP/USD broke below the critical 1.2245/50 area hitting one month lows. Previously the pound was holding to modest gains after UK GDP data that showed negative numbers but above expectations.

Technical Outlook

The EUR/GBP is trading above the upper limit of the recent range. If it holds above 0.8850, the bullish bias will remain in place. The next strong resistance might be seen at 0.8905/10. On the flip side, now 0.8855 (Asian session high) is the immediate support followed by 0.8805/10 (May 13 low / May 11 high).

 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8868
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.8847
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8745
Daily SMA50 0.8848
Daily SMA100 0.8662
Daily SMA200 0.8715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8852
Previous Daily Low 0.8759
Previous Weekly High 0.8814
Previous Weekly Low 0.8691
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8816
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8794
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8787
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8727
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8694
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.888
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8912
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8972

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

