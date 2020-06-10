EUR/GBP jumps to session highs above 0.8920 following the Fed’s statement

- EUR/GBP jumps beyond 0.8920 to hit session highs at 0.8925.
- The euro remains bid after a dovish Fed statement.
- Longer-term, EUR/GBP might be heading towards 0.9200 – Danske Bank.
The euro has jumped about 25 pips higher against the British pound to break beyond session highs at 0.8920 following the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement and the grim economic perspectives for 2020.
The statement has been considered dovish by the investors that have reacted selling the US dollar across the board, pushing the EUR/USD to fresh 3-month highs, which is strengthening the common currency against its main rivals.
The Fed foresees a deep economic contraction for 2020
The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0%-0.25% and dampened hopes of a quick economic recovery. The bank anticipates a difficult comeback after the COVID-19 shutdown, anticipating a 6.5% contraction for 2020 with the unemployment level at 9.3% by year-end.
Furthermore, the bank has reaffirmed its commitment to keep the overnight funds rate near zero until, at least 2022 and to maintain the pace of bonds purchases at least at the current levels, that is $80 billion per month in Treasuries and $40 billion per month in agency and mortgage-backed securities.
EUR/GBP: Repricing Brexit premium might push the euro to 0.9200 – Danske Bank
The FX analysis team at Danske Bank expects the pound to remain vulnerable until the Brexit situation clarifies, “We are still of the view that a repricing of the Brexit risk premium will send EUR/GBP higher, mirroring similar events in late 2018 and summer 2019. While we target EUR/GBP at 0.90 in 1-3M, we would not be surprised to see the cross move as high as 0.92.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.14 after the Fed pledges support
EUR/USD is trading around 1.14 after the Fed pledged to continue QE and leave rates unchanged through 2022. The bank painted a gloomy picture of the economy, but an unemployment rate of under 10% by year-end.
XAU/USD appreciates $20 up to $1,731 after the Fed
XAU/USD has moved $20 up after to reach session highs at 1,731 after the US Federal Reserve released its monetary policy decisions and a set of downbeat economic forecasts for 2020.
AUD/USD rallies to new 2020 high on dovish Fed
At the time of writing, the Aussie has made a round trip on the release of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and has rallied to a fresh high for 2020 of 0.7062.
USD/JPY tests 107.00 after the Fed rate decision and statement release
USD/JPY has dipped lower following the FOMC rate decision and statement on Wednesday. The market were not predicting any move in rates from the Fed but there were some outside bets of a rate rise being projected in late 2020.
WTI moves higher as a golden cross and triangle pattern break appear on the intraday chart
Spot WTI has been pushing higher in the mid-US session following the FOMC rate decision and statement. The 30-minute chart below has thrown up some bullish technical signals including a holding cross on the moving averages.