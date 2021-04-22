EUR/GBP jumps to fresh weekly tops, around 0.8700 mark on Lagarde's comments

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP gained strong positive traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
  • The momentum got an additional lift in reaction to the ECB President Lagarde’s comments.
  • Lagarde said that the reduction of PEPP purchases was not discussed at Thursday’s meeting.

The EUR/GBP cross jumped to fresh weekly tops during the mid-European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 0.8700 round-figure mark.

The cross built on this week's goodish rebound from sub-0.8600 levels and gained (strong) traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The intraday buying around the shared currency picked up pace after the ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the reduction of PEPP purchases was not discussed.

This seemed to have disappointed some investors anticipating a debate over the future of the PEPP and prompted some short-covering around the common currency. This, along with the emergence of some selling around the British pound, provided an additional boost to the EUR/GBP cross and remained supportive.

Apart from this, the latest leg of a sudden spike could further be attributed to some technical buying above the 0.8650-60 region. From current levels, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near monthly swing highs, around the 0.8715-20 region, which if cleared should pave the way for additional gains.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8699
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.8642
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8605
Daily SMA50 0.862
Daily SMA100 0.8788
Daily SMA200 0.8913
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8644
Previous Daily Low 0.8613
Previous Weekly High 0.8719
Previous Weekly Low 0.864
Previous Monthly High 0.8674
Previous Monthly Low 0.8503
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8633
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8625
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8622
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8602
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.859
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8653
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8664
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8684

 

 

