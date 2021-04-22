EUR/GBP jumps to fresh weekly tops, around 0.8700 mark on Lagarde's comments

- EUR/GBP gained strong positive traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- The momentum got an additional lift in reaction to the ECB President Lagarde’s comments.
- Lagarde said that the reduction of PEPP purchases was not discussed at Thursday’s meeting.
The EUR/GBP cross jumped to fresh weekly tops during the mid-European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
The cross built on this week's goodish rebound from sub-0.8600 levels and gained (strong) traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The intraday buying around the shared currency picked up pace after the ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the reduction of PEPP purchases was not discussed.
This seemed to have disappointed some investors anticipating a debate over the future of the PEPP and prompted some short-covering around the common currency. This, along with the emergence of some selling around the British pound, provided an additional boost to the EUR/GBP cross and remained supportive.
Apart from this, the latest leg of a sudden spike could further be attributed to some technical buying above the 0.8650-60 region. From current levels, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near monthly swing highs, around the 0.8715-20 region, which if cleared should pave the way for additional gains.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8699
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.8642
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8605
|Daily SMA50
|0.862
|Daily SMA100
|0.8788
|Daily SMA200
|0.8913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8644
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8613
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8684
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
