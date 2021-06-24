EUR/GBP jumps to fresh daily highs above 0.8580 after BoE policy announcements

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/GBP rose sharply during the European trading hours on Thursday.
  • Dovish tone in BoE's policy statement is weighing on GBP.

The EUR/GBP pair gained nearly 50 pips with the initial market reaction to the Bank of England's (BoE) policy statement and touched a fresh daily high of 0.8590 before retreating modestly. As of writing, the pair was up 0.5% on the day at 0.8580.

BoE refrains from delivering hawkish message

Although the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% as expected and maintained the Asset Purchase Facility at £895 billion, the dovish tone in the publication hurt the GBP.

"Most MPC members felt policy should both lean strongly against downside risks to the outlook and ensure that the recovery was not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions," the BoE noted. Reflecting the broad-based GBP weakness, the GBP/USD pair fell sharply and is currently trading at 1.3920, where it's down 0.27% on a daily basis.

Breaking: Bank of England leaves policy settings unchanged as expected.

Regarding the inflation outlook, the BoE noted that the MPC felt that the weight should be put on inflation developments over a "somewhat longer period of time."

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8578
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 0.8541
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8591
Daily SMA50 0.8625
Daily SMA100 0.863
Daily SMA200 0.8821
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8565
Previous Daily Low 0.8531
Previous Weekly High 0.8628
Previous Weekly Low 0.8542
Previous Monthly High 0.8711
Previous Monthly Low 0.8561
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8544
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8552
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8526
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8512
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8492
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.856
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.858
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8594

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

