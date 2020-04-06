EUR/GBP jumps above 0.8800; UK PM Johnson taken to intensive care

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • UK PM Boris Johnson taken to intensive care for coronavirus. 
  • Pound drops across the board after the report. 

The EUR/GBP broke to the upside after trading for hours in the range 0.8800/0.8760 and rose above 0.8820. The pound is under pressure after reports mentioned United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to intensive care. 

Johnson’s conditions worsened according to CNBC while CNN informed ha has not been put into ventilator. Prior to the reports the pound was holding firm to modest daily gains versus EUR, USD, CHF and JPY. Now it is falling back toward daily lows. 

Versus the euro, the pound is lost daily gains over the last minutes. As of writing, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8828, looking at Monday’s highs at 0.8850/55. At the same time, GBP/USD is approaching 1.2200; a break lower would likely weaken further the pound

Technical levels 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8815
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.8807
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9005
Daily SMA50 0.8683
Daily SMA100 0.8594
Daily SMA200 0.8752
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8836
Previous Daily Low 0.8741
Previous Weekly High 0.8988
Previous Weekly Low 0.8739
Previous Monthly High 0.95
Previous Monthly Low 0.8594
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8778
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8753
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8699
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8658
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8848
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.889
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8944

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus

GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood

EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.

EUR/USD News

Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits

Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits

The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.

Read more

Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level

Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level

Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API

WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API

WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures