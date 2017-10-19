EUR/GBP jumps 30 pips to 0.8970 as UK retail sales drop to 4-year low

EUR/GBP jumps 30 pips to 0.8970 as UK retail sales drop to 4-year lowBy Omkar Godbole
EUR/GBP jumped 30 pips to a fresh session high of 0.8970 after the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed UK consumers are feeling the pinch of creeping inflation.
UK retail sales dropped 0.8% m/m in September, which is way bigger than the estimated drop of 0.1%. The sharp drop pushed the annualized figure lower to 1.2%. Core retail sales (excluding fuel) dropped 0.7% m/m. Year-on-year, core sales growth slowed to 1.6%.
The dismal retail sales data could be an indication that the UK consumer is no longer resilient. The data only adds to the pressure on the Bank of England to act (hike rates). The markets have already priced-in a symbolic move in November. Most economists see little scope for further policy normalization given the Brexit uncertainty.
Meanwhile, EUR remains well bid in the face of increasing tensions in Spain. As per latest reports, the Spanish government is ready to begin the procedures provided by the article 155 of the Constitution to restore legality in Catalonia.
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
The pair clocked a high of 0.8975 and was last seen trading around 0.8970. The immediate resistance is lined up at 0.8993 9Oct 6 high), which, if breached, would expose 0.9033 (previous week's high) and 0.9049 (late Oct 2016 high). On the downside, breach of support at 0.8929 (100-DMA) would expose support at 0.8897 (previous day's low) and 0.8891 (July 27 low).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Expanding
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.