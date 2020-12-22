EUR/GBP holds steady near daily tops, comfortably above 0.9100 mark

- A combination of factors assisted EUR/GBP to regain positive traction on Tuesday.
- The lack of progress in Brexit trade negotiations kept the GBP bulls on the defensive.
- A modest USD pullback contributed to the euro’s outperformance against the pound.
The EUR/GBP cross maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and refresh daily tops, around the 0.9135 region in the last hour.
Following the previous day's sharp pullback from the 0.9215 region, the cross managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday and was supported by some selling around the British pound. The lack of progress on fisheries – a key sticking point in the post-Brexit trade negotiations – kept the GBP bulls on the defensive.
It is worth recalling that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned that there are still problems in securing a post-Brexit trade deal. In the latest development, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reportedly held a phone call in an attempt to strike a compromise on fisheries.
On the other hand, a modest bounce in the equity markets failed to assist the safe-haven USD to preserve its intraday gains and pushed the EUR/USD pair back closer to the recent swing highs. This was further cited as another factor behind the shared currency's relative outperformance against its British counterpart.
It, however, remains to be seen if the EUR/GBP cross is able to capitalize on the move or continues with its struggle to find acceptance at higher levels. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond mid-0.9100s before traders start positioning for any further intraday appreciating move for the cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9123
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9029
|Daily SMA50
|0.9016
|Daily SMA100
|0.9038
|Daily SMA200
|0.8989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9064
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8983
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
