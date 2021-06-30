EUR/GBP holds steady below 0.8600 mark, moves little post-Eurozone CPI

- EUR/GBP has been struggling to find acceptance or build on momentum beyond the 0.8600 mark.
- COVID-19 jitters, dovish BoE acted as a headwind for the British pound and extended some support.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by mostly in line flash Eurozone consumer inflation figures for June.
The EUR/GBP cross surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.8590-85 region.
The cross gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday, albeit continued with its struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.8600 round figure. The shared currency was pressured by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which, in turn, capped any meaningful upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, worries about the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, along with the dovish Bank of England acted as a headwind for the sterling. This was seen as the only factor that extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross and helped limit any meaningful corrective slide, at least for the time being.
On the economic data front, the final version of the UK GDP showed that the economy contracted by 1.6% during the first quarter of 2021, slightly higher than 1.5% anticipated previously. Separately, the flash version of the Eurozone CPI figures matched market expectations and did little to provide any impetus to the EUR/GBP cross.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP cross, so far, has failed to make it through a resistance marked by a two-month-old descending trend-line resistance. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow bulls to aim to test the next relevant hurdle near the 0.8640-50 supply zone.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8599
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8588
|Daily SMA50
|0.862
|Daily SMA100
|0.8622
|Daily SMA200
|0.881
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8609
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8605
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8588
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as EZ inflation meets estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs
Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.