- EUR/GBP refreshes daily low after the ECB announced its policy decision, though lacks follow-through.
- The ECB hikes interest rates by 75 bps and expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand.
- Investors now await ECB President Lagarde’s remarks at the post-meeting presser for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/GBP cross retreats further from its highest level since mid-June touched earlier this Thursday and refreshes its daily low after the European Central Bank announced its policy decision. The downtick, however, lacks follow-through and spot prices, for now, seem to have stabilized around the 0.8670 area.
As was widely expected, the ECB hiked its benchmark rates by 75 bps this Thursday and struck a more hawkish tone, expecting to raise interest rates further to dampen demand. Given that the move was fully priced in the markets, the announcement fails to impress traders or provide any impetus to the shared currency. That said, a modest uptick in the British pound seems to exert some downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces a cap on energy bills for the next two years, which is seen as a welcome development for households. This, in turn, offers some support to sterling, though the worsening outlook for the UK economy continues to act as a headwind. Furthermore, reluctance to place aggressive bets ahead of ECB President Christine Lagarde's post-meeting presser limits the downside for the EUR/GBP cross.
Investors will look for fresh clues about the ECB's near-term monetary policy outlook amid the risk of an extreme energy crisis in Europe and growing recession fears. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the shared currency and determining the next leg of a directional move for the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.867
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8678
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8517
|Daily SMA50
|0.8488
|Daily SMA100
|0.8503
|Daily SMA200
|0.8445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8689
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8653
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8748
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
