EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8700 ahead of the UK CPI data

The EUR/GBP cross snaps the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Wednesday. Investors await the UK inflation data, which are expected to show an easing in inflationary pressure. The cross currently trades around 0.8704, unchanged on the day. The Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter (Q3). The growth figures affirm estimates of a technical recession if the fourth quarter is similarly dismal, although employment grew. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said last week that Eurozone economic growth will remain weak in the near term. However, it will be in a better position to reassess the inflation outlook and required action in the December meeting. On the British Pound front, the UK ILO Unemployment Rate remains unchanged at 4.2% in the quarter to September, in line with the market consensus of 4.2%. Meanwhile, the number of people claiming jobless benefits climbed by 17.8K in September versus a 20.4K jump prior. The Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday that the central bank doesn't necessarily need to hike another rate but is prepared to if needed. Market players await the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October for fresh impetus. The monthly and annual headline inflation figures are expected to rise 0.1% and 4.8%, respectively. The Core CPI figure is estimated to grow by 5.8% from a 6.1% rise in the previous reading. On the Euro docket, the CPI data from Italy and France and the Eurozone Trade Balance will be released. Traders will take cues from the figures and find trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.