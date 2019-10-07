EUR/GBP holds on above 0.8900, focus stays on Brexit, UK politics

- EUR/GBP adds to Friday’s gains above the 0.89 mark.
- Halifax HPI came in short of expectations in September.
- A potential delay to the Brexit deadline is now in centre stage.
EUR/GBP is posting decent gains above the 0.89 handle on Monday, managing to extend further the rebound from September’s low in sub-0.8800 levels.
EUR/GBP faces a key week on Brexit process
The European cross keeps the firm note well and sound so far today on the back of some renewed offered bias around the Sterling.
On the Brexit front, France’s E.Macron said the EU could evaluate at the end of the week if a deal is possible and respects the EU principles, all amidst further discussions between both parties and another European tour of Secretary S.Barclay.
In the meantime, volatility around GBP is expected to return this week amidst key data releases and increasing rumours on a probable extension of the Brexit deadline.
In the UK docket, house prices tracked by the Halifax index contracted at a monthly 0.4% during September and rose 1.1% over the last twelve months, both prints coming in below consensus. Later in the week, all the attention will be on the GDP figures as well as Industrial/Manufacturing Production results.
On the euro docket, the Sentix index deteriorated further to -16.8 for the current month, while German Factory Orders contracted 0.6% MoM during August, disappointing expectations once again.
What to look for around GBP
The EU’s response to PM B.Johnson’s proposal for the Irish backstop has been cautious so far, prompting the Sterling to give away part of the recent moderate gains. This week, another potential delay to Article 50 will be on top of the investors’ agenda, adding volatility to the Pound. While the negotiation between both parties is expected to continue in the next days, and on another side, BoE’s (former hawk) M.Sunders stressed the likelihood of a rate cut if the UK economic outlook worsens regardless of the Brexit outcome. His view could keep rallies in GBP somewhat limited for the time being and carries the potential to spark a division in the central bank’s ranks, as the ‘Old Lady’ remains reluctant to factor in a probable ‘hard Brexit’ into its projections.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.23% at 0.8917 and faces the initial hurdle at 0.8936 (monthly high Oct.1) seconded by 0.8972 (100-day SMA) and then 0.9004 (38.2% Fibo of the May-August rally). On the flip side, a drop below 0.8829 (200-day SMA) would expose 0.8785 (monthly low Sep.20) and then 0.8667 (78.6% Fibo of the May-August rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leans lower amid weak German data, trade concerns
EUR/USD kicks off the new week on the back foot, falling toward 1.0950. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD drops below amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD has lost dropped below 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold refreshes session lows, around $1500 mark
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.