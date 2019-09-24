  • Pound loses strength but holds to gains after UK Court ruled that PM Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament.
  • EUR/GBP finds support at 0.8800 and rebounds modestly. 

The EUR/GBP pair is falling on Tuesday, but so far it held above last week lows and also on top of 0.8800. It bottomed at 0.8802 and then rebounded. As of writing trades at 0.8820/25, around the same level, it opened the week. 

The critical driver today has been the UK Supreme Court's ruling against the government. According to the decision, Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended the Parliament just, and the prolonged prorogation was without reasonable justification. The Speaker of the House of Commons, Bercow, announced later he instructed authorities to prepare the resumption of business. 

The expectations that a “no-deal” Brexit could be avoided boosted the Pound that initially jumped but quickly lost strength and trimmed gains. 

Technical outlook 

The EUR/GBP pair continues to move with a bearish bias, but so far in the very short-term, it is consolidating above 0.8800. The move off lows continues to face a critical barrier at 0.8850/55 while on the downside, the key support is 0.8800. 

A firm break above 0.8850/60 would likely point to further gains for the Euro. Above the next resistance emerges at 0.8910 and then comes the upper limit of the current descendant channel (4-hours chart) that stands at 0.8970.  

On the flip side, under 0.8800 the bearish pressure is likely to intensify, exposing last week lows at 0.8785 followed by 0.8735. 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8814
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 0.8841
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.895
Daily SMA50 0.9048
Daily SMA100 0.8955
Daily SMA200 0.8838
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8856
Previous Daily Low 0.8815
Previous Weekly High 0.8902
Previous Weekly Low 0.8786
Previous Monthly High 0.9326
Previous Monthly Low 0.9016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8818
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8796
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8777
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.886
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8879
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8902

 

 

