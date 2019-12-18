EUR/GBP holding in bullish territory on Brexit woes

  • EUR/GBP holds the 0.85 handle in Asia on Brexit woes.
  • UK data is in the spotlight this week ahad of BoE.

EUR/GBP is currently trading at 0.8501 and is consolidating the rally from the 0.8350s which occurred as the UK election bid continues to unwind. GBP saw sustained underperformance as Brexit woes resurface and was the underperformer. The pound was extending yesterday’s losses to as low as 1.3100 vs the US dollar following UK PM Boris Johnson's confirmation to parliament that the government planned legislation to ensure that the UK’s post-Brexit transition period would conclude in Dec 2020. This is now leaving only 11 months for trade negotiations with the EU.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, we have ECB President Lagarde speaking in Frankfurt. "The Dec IFO survey of Germany business sentiment is anticipated to show minor improvement. The headline climate index is seen at 95.5 from 95.0 in Nov, with expectations 93, current assessment still stronger at 98," analysts at Westpac explained. 

And following two day's of UK data, which has been mixed, with PMIs in contraction vs a slightly better looking jobs market, the UK Nov Consumer Price index will be worth noting ahead of the Bank of England policy decision Thursday. "Consensus is 1.4% year overall, 1.7% year core, versus the 2% target which was exceeded in 2017-2018," analysts at Westpac said. 

EUR/GBP levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8502
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.8493
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8484
Daily SMA50 0.8577
Daily SMA100 0.8799
Daily SMA200 0.8787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8512
Previous Daily Low 0.835
Previous Weekly High 0.8509
Previous Weekly Low 0.8276
Previous Monthly High 0.8659
Previous Monthly Low 0.8499
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8412
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8392
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.829
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.823
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8553
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8613
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8715

 

 

