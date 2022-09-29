  • Pound recovers further ground across the G10 space. 
  • EUR/GBP having the worst day in months. 

The EUR/GBP dropped further during the American session and hit the lowest level in almost a week at 0.8836. It is hovering around 0.8850, down almost 90 pips, having the worst performance in months as the pound extends its recovery. 

The surprise announcement of the Bank of England on Wednesday helped gilts and also the pound that is rising across the board on Thursday. UK PM Liz Truss defended her economic plan today amid mounting criticism. Recent events created instability on Truss’s administration. 

Data released on Thursday showed the Consumer Price Index in Germany reached 10% in September, the first time 70 years to hit double digits. “The main drivers remain energy and food prices, but prices are also rising faster and faster in most other goods groups. There is no easing in sight, and next year the inflation rate is only likely to fall because energy prices are unlikely to rise again as strongly as this year, partly due to government intervention. However, the underlying price pressure is likely to remain strong”, point out Commerzbank analysts. 

The inflation numbers have no impact on the euro. Markets continue to expect the ECB and the BoE to keep rising interest rates. Afterwards EUR/GBP dropped further as GBP/SUD rose back above 1.1000. EUR/USD also printed fresh highs but rose a slower pace. 

Technical levels
 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8852
Today Daily Change -0.0085
Today Daily Change % -0.95
Today daily open 0.8937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8739
Daily SMA50 0.8567
Daily SMA100 0.8551
Daily SMA200 0.8464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9066
Previous Daily Low 0.8853
Previous Weekly High 0.8937
Previous Weekly Low 0.8692
Previous Monthly High 0.8653
Previous Monthly Low 0.834
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8985
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8838
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8739
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8625
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9051
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9165
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9264

 

 

Recommended content

