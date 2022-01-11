EUR/GBP hits multi-year lows for second session running under 0.8330

Analysts at Commerzbank warn that while the prospect of interest rate hikes from the BoE has been supporting GBP, “quite a bit of it is likely to be priced in already so that the GBP rally could begin to run out of steam”. Analysts at Rabobank caution that the market, which has been expecting as many as four BoE rate hikes this year, may soo start to unwind some of the hawkish expectations, with pressure on real incomes in the UK likely to “become more obvious as the winter progresses”. For now, EUR/GBP bearish speculators will likely continue to target a test of late-2019/early 2020 lows in the 0.8280s area. The main data points to keep an eye on include Eurozone November Industrial Production figures on Wednesday and UK November GDP figures on Friday.

EUR/GBP hit multi-year lows for a second day running on Tuesday, briefly slipping below Monday’s 0.8332 low to bottom out at 0.8323 before rebounding in recent trade back towards 0.8350. At current levels in the 0.8340s, the pair trades flat on the day. ECB speak from President Christine Lagarde and Chief Economist Philip Lane was ignored on Tuesday as neither provided any more information on the policy outlook, enabling EUR/GBP traders to continue to focus on the overarching theme of ECB/BoE divergence. On which note, markets are pricing a strong likelihood that the latter will hike rates by 25bps in February thus further extending the UK’s rate advantage over the Eurozone, a theme which continues to weigh on the pair, FX strategists say.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.