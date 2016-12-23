EUR/GBP hits fresh session high at 0.8525

By Haresh Menghani

The EUR/GBP cross maintained its bid tone for the sixth consecutive session and is now heading back towards two-week high touched last week. 

Currently trading at a fresh session peak, around 0.8525 level, the cross initially dropped to 0.8500 handle but quickly regained traction amid renewed selling pressure around the British Pound, with the GBP/USD pair dropping back closer to session low. 

Moreover, extension of the EUR/USD pair's tepid recovery bounce, from 14-year lows, is further assisting the cross to build on to last week's strong recovery gains. 

Technical levels to watch

Immediate resistance is pegged near 0.8545-50 (Dec. monthly highs) above which the cross is likely to aim towards 0.8578 resistance (Nov. 30 high), en-route 0.8600 round figure mark. On the downside, weakness back below 0.8500 psychological mark is likely to drag the cross back towards 0.8480-75 intermediate support ahead of its next major support near mid-0.8400s.

1 Week
Avg Forecast 0.8623
0.0%100.0%50.0%0-1001020304050607080901001100
  • 50% Bullish
  • 50% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Neutral
1 Month
Avg Forecast 0.8735
0.0%100.0%82.0%0-1001020304050607080901001100
  • 82% Bullish
  • 18% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 0.8750
100.0%73.0%64.0%0657075808590951000
  • 64% Bullish
  • 9% Bearish
  • 27% Sideways
Bias Bullish

 