EUR/GBP hangs near two-year low, around 0.8335 post-Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

- EUR/GBP met with a fresh supply on Monday and dropped back closer to a near two-year low.
- Receding Omicron fears, rising BoE rate hike bets underpinned the sterling and exerted pressure.
- Upbeat Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index extended support to the euro and the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross extended its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session and dropped back closer to a near two-year low, around the 0.8335 region in the last hour.
The British pound continued with its relative outperformance against its European counterpart amid hopes that the Omicron outbreak won't derail the UK economy. Apart from this, the divergent Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy outlooks prompted fresh selling around the EUR/GBP cross on Monday.
In fact, the BoE delivered a surprise rate hike in December and the markets expect another three to four rate increases in 2022. Conversely, ECB President Christine Lagarde said last month that inflation will settle below the 2% target in 2022 and a rate hike wouldn’t be the correct response to the current bout of price growth.
On the economic data front, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index unexpectedly improved during the first month of 2022 and jumped to 14.9 from 13.5 in December. Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand acted as a headwind for both the euro and the sterling. This might help limit any deeper losses for the EUR/GBP cross.
Even from a technical perspective, the RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory, further warranting some caution before positioning for any further slide. This, in turn, suggests that the EUR/GBP cross is more likely to prolong its range-bound price action witnessed over the past four trading sessions.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8339
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.8357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8441
|Daily SMA50
|0.8472
|Daily SMA100
|0.8501
|Daily SMA200
|0.8546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8366
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8337
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8419
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8335
|Previous Monthly High
|0.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8368
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8348
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8341
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
