EUR/GBP hangs near three-month lows, just above 0.8500 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures boosted the British pound and continued exerting pressure.
  • The shared currency benefitted from a weaker USD and helped limit the downside, at least for now.

The EUR/GBP cross remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the 0.8510 region, just above the three-month lows touched earlier this Wednesday.

The cross extended its recent sharp pullback from the 0.8615-20 region, or the highest level since mid-June touched last week and witnessed some selling for the fourth consecutive session. The British pound got a strong lift following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures, which, in turn, exerted some pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.

In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the headline CPI rose 2.5% YoY in June as against consensus estimates pointing to an uptick to 2.2% from the 2.1% previous. This marked the highest level in almost three years and fueled speculations that the Bank of England will have to consider scaling back its huge stimulus program sooner.

That said, a modest bounce in the shared currency, supported by a modest US dollar pullback, assisted the EUR/GBP cross to find some support near the key 0.8500 psychological mark. The mentioned level should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory.

Meanwhile, a dispute over the size of the UK's Brexit bill and worries about the new coronavirus variant might hold the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets. This should lend some support to the EUR/GBP cross and help limit losses as market participants now look forward to the UK monthly employment details, due on Thursday, for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8516
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.8526
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8568
Daily SMA50 0.8596
Daily SMA100 0.8608
Daily SMA200 0.8783
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8558
Previous Daily Low 0.8524
Previous Weekly High 0.8618
Previous Weekly Low 0.8536
Previous Monthly High 0.8646
Previous Monthly Low 0.8531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8537
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8545
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8514
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8502
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.848
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8547
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.857
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8581

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

