EUR/GBP hangs near multi-week lows, bears await a sustained break below 0.8700 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session.
  • The German court ruling on ECB's bond-buying weighed on the shared currency.
  • The British pound remains resilient and contributed to the pair’s offered tone.

The offered tone surrounding the shared currency dragged the EUR/GBP cross back closer to multi-week lows, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the 0.8700 mark.

The cross extended the previous day's pullback from levels beyond the 0.8800 mark, or near two-week tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

The common currency started losing ground since the early European session after the German court ruled on Tuesday that the ECB's bond-buying did not respect the principle of proportionality.

Germany's constitutional court further added that the ECB exceeded the monetary policy mandate, which led to a selloff in the European bond markets and the spillover effect weighed on the euro.

On the other hand, the British pound continued showing some resilience and seemed unaffected by increasing prospects for an extended lockdown in the UK, renewed concerns about hard-Brexit.

On the economic data front, the final version of the UK Services PMI was revised higher to 13.4 for April as compared to 12.3 estimated previously and extended some support to the sterling.

Despite the pullback, the cross remains well within a one-month-old trading range near the very important 200-day SMA, warranting some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling in order to confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8712
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 0.8764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8745
Daily SMA50 0.8824
Daily SMA100 0.8648
Daily SMA200 0.8727
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8814
Previous Daily Low 0.8754
Previous Weekly High 0.8796
Previous Weekly Low 0.8671
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8777
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8791
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8741
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8718
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8801
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8837
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

