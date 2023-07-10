EUR/GBP gathers strength for further upside above 0.8550 ahead of BoE’s Bailey speech

- EUR/GBP is making efforts for a range extension towards the north ahead of Andrew Bailey’s speech.
- An economic indicator that could create more troubles for BoE policymakers is the labor cost data.
- ECB Centeno cited that Eurozone’s inflation could come under 3% by the end of 2023.
The EUR/GBP pair is oscillating in a narrow range around 0.8550 in the London session. The asset is demonstrating a back-and-forth action after a solid recovery as investors are awaiting the speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey for further guidance.
Inflation in the United Kingdom is not showing signs of deceleration despite that BoE and UK diplomats have extended the scope of an inflation-control toolkit to coercion. Therefore, the speech from Andrew Bailey will be keenly watched to get cues about inflation and interest rate guidance.
The burden of red-hot inflation on households is elevating as household demand has reported a steepest fall in the past 14 years. Apart from Andrew Bailey’s speech, investors will keep an eye on the labor market data.
As per the preliminary estimates, Claimant Count Change is expected to show an increase of 20.5K in June vs. a decline of 13.6K reported last month. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.8% and Three-month Average Earnings Index is expected to increase to 6.8% against the former release of 6.5%.
An economic indicator that could create more troubles for BoE policymakers is the labor cost data, which is expected to increase further and make the inflation situation more worsen.
On the Eurozone front, Sentix Investor Confidence has turned vulnerable to -22 vs. the former release of -17. This indicates a significant loss in the confidence of investors toward current and forward economic conditions. This could be the outcome of higher interest rates from the European Central Bank (ECB), which are expected to tighten further as the victory has not been announced over inflation yet.
On Friday, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal Governor, Mario Centeno cited that Eurozone’s inflation could come under 3% by the end of 2023.” He further added inflation is coming down faster while the Eurozone labor market is the strongest it has ever been.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8573
|Daily SMA50
|0.8637
|Daily SMA100
|0.8726
|Daily SMA200
|0.8737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8554
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8525
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8606
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8526
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8583
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Sentix
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European morning on Monday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid soft Chinese inflation data is weighing on the pair. Mixed ECB commentary limits the upside in the Euro ahead of the Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD battles 1.2800 as US Dollar recoups losses
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, having retreated from the YTD top near 1.2850 set on Friday. The rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood help revive the US Dollar demand, exerting downward pressure on the pair. UK Hunt's speech is next in focus.
Gold remains on the defensive amid reviving US Dollar demand
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the metal. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike path could limit the downside.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Disinflation theme could be given another boost this week
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing.