EUR/GBP forecasts revised higher, year-end target now 0.85 – Rabobank

After the latest developments in the United Kingdom, with the supply crisis and also considering the technical outlook, analysts at Rabobank revised to the upside the forecast for the EUR/GBP pair. They warn that a close above 0.8648 could increase the scope that 0.87 could be back in play in the near-term.
Key Quotes:
“EUR/GBP is testing the water above the 200 day simple moving average at 0.8648 having failed earlier in the session to retrace any part of yesterday’s spike higher. A close above this level increases the scope that 0.87 could be back in play in the near-term. BoE Governor Bailey is due to take part in a panel discussion with other key central bankers this afternoon. His comments will be closely watched by GBP investors, though his remarks in recent days appear to have contributed to the negative sentiment that is undermining the pound.”
“EUR/GBP remains a long way above its pre-Brexit referendum levels and it can be assumed that the weaker tone in the pound relative to its pre 2016 levels, is connected with the extra uncertainties resulting from the Brexit process. Labour shortages and supply chains disruptions are currently common across the globe. However, it is likely that Brexit is worsening these issues for the UK with price pressures also likely to be enhanced by extra regulations and paperwork that are now necessary on many goods traded between the UK and the EU. This may be increasing the vulnerability of the pound.”
“Despite the hawkishness of Bailey, we have abandoned our long held year-end target of EUR/GBP 0.84 in favour of a more moderate move to 0.85. However, in view of the clouds gathering over the UK economy, this may also prove to be optimistic for GBP.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1650 on massive dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1650, the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is surging alongside an increase in US yields related to upcoming Fed tapering. The greenback is also benefiting from safe-haven flows. Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde are set to speak.
GBP/USD plummets under 1.35 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis
GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, seems poised to slide further
Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. Following a rapid rise since the end of last week, the US Treasury bond yields witnessed a modest pullback on Wednesday.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.