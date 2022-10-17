The EUR/GBP continued to pull back on Monday and fell to the lowest level in four weeks near 0.8580. According to analysts from Danske Bank, the cross will head north in a three-month period and forecast at 0.89.
Key Quotes:
“We expect BoE to continue to hike policy rates until February next year, with risks skewed to more tightening given the inflationary nature of the fiscal support measures.”
“In the near-term, we expect high volatility in the cross amid crucial BoE meetings and budget presentation. We forecast EUR/GBP at 0.89 in 3M as we expect to see fragile risk appetite, where liquidity concerns weigh on GBP. Further out, we remain cautiously optimistic that the cross will head lower as a global growth slowdown and the relative appeal of UK assets to investors are a positive for GBP relative to EUR.”
“The key risk to see EUR/GBP moving above 0.90 is a sharp sell-off in risk where capital inflows fade and liquidity becomes scares. Other risks are the outlook for the UK economy deteriorating sharply compared to the Euro Area and renewed escalations in EU-UK tensions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD flirts with 1.1400 on UK's Hunt fiscal U-turn
The Pound is the best performer Monday, as investors assess UK Chancellor Hunt's fiscal statement. Hunt reversed almost all tax measures announced on Sept 23. As the US dollar stays on the back foot, GBP/USD at fresh 2-week highs.
EUR/USD rallies beyond 0.9800 as the USD keeps losing ground
EUR/USD trades above 0.9800, its higher in over a week as investors move away from safe-haven assets. Wall Street's substantial gains and easing government bond yields play against the American currency at the beginning of the week.
Gold extends recovery toward $1,670
Gold is rising on Monday, recovering from the two-week low it hit on Friday. A weaker dollar and risk appetite offers support to the metal. US yields off lows, limiting upside in XAU/USD.
Chainlink ready to break the internet, is CCIP a global open-source standard?
Chainlink is one of the top three altcoins according to proponents and analysts who evaluated the altcoin and its Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPX QQQ): Can earnings season turn the ship or are we heading for 100bips?
Yet another hectic week to put in the history books and it looks like more interesting times ahead. We now get really into the meat of earnings season and investors remain on edge after another roller-coaster few days.