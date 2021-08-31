Adding to this, the core CPI jumped 1.6% YoY in August as against 1.5% anticipated and 0.7% recorded in July. The upbeat data supports might have already set the stage for additional gains for the common currency. That said, traders might wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 0.8595-0.8600 region before placing fresh bullish bets around the EUR/GBP cross.

On the other hand, the shared currency remained supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar and hotter-than-expected Eurozone consumer inflation figures. According to the flash estimates, the headline CPI accelerated to a 10-year high and came in at a 3.0% YoY rate in August. This was well above market expectations for a rise to 2.7 from 2.2% previous.

The cross attracted some buying near the 0.8560 region on Tuesday and turned positive for the second successive session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained break through a three-day-old trading range. The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in the UK turned out to be a key factor behind the British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart.

The EUR/GBP cross held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the 0.8585-90 strong horizontal resistance.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.