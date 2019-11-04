EUR/GBP flirts with the 10-day SMA near 0.8640

- EUR/GBP extends the sideline theme above 0.8600.
- Markets’ attention stay with the elections campaign.
- A hung government appears the most likely scenario in December.
The selling bias in the British Pound is helping EUR/GBP to extend the positive mood for the second session in a row near 0.8640.
EUR/GBP focused on UK politics, Largarde
The European cross is up for the second session in a row on Monday, on the back of renewed downside pressure on the quid and some steady trading in the single currency.
In fact, EUR managed to reverse an early drop after final October manufacturing PMIs in core Euroland surpassed a tad the preliminary readings and the Senctix index surprised to the upside for the current month.
On the other side of the Channel, attention remains on the run up to the December 12 elections, with polls keep leaning towards a hung government, as small parties like the Brexit Party and LibDems would prevent Tories or Labour to get majority.
In the UK docket, the Construction PMI came in a tad above estimates at 44.2 in October. Later in the day, ECB’s Chief C.Lagarde will speak in Berlin.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.17% at 0.8641 and faces the next hurdle at 0.8676 (high Oct.24) followed by 0.8810 (200-day SMA) and finally 0.8906 (50% Fibo of the May-August rally). On the downside, a breach of 0.8574 (monthly low Oct.17) would expose 0.8488 (monthly low May 6) and then 0.8474 (2019 low Mar.12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
