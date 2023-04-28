EUR/GBP flirts with 100-day SMA, just above 0.8800 mark ahead of German CPI

- EUR/GBP drifts lower for the second successive day, though lacks follow-through selling.
- The softer German GDP report weighs on the Euro and exerts some pressure on the cross.
- Investors now look to the German consumer inflation figures for some meaningful impetus.
The EUR/GBP cross attracts some sellers following an early uptick to the 0.8835-0.8840 region on Friday and turns lower for the second successive day. Spot prices drop to a fresh weekly low during the early part of the European session, with bears flirting with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support around the 0.8800 mark.
The shared currency's relative underperformance could be attributed to the disappointing release of the preliminary German GDP report, which turns out to be a key factor weighing on the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, Germany's Destatis reported this Friday that growth in the Eurozone's largest economy stagnated during the first three months of 2023. Moreover, the annualized GDP showed an unexpected contraction of 0.1%, down sharply from the 0.9% rise recorded in the final quarter of 2022. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand, exerts additional downward pressure on the Euro.
The British Pound, on the other hand, draws support from growing acceptance that the Bank of England (BoE) will hike interest rates by 25 bps in May. This further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross, though the prospects for more rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) should help limit further losses, at least for the time being. It is worth recalling that the ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday that the central bank will need to raise interest rates again in May and leaving interest rates at current levels will be inappropriate despite falling inflation.
This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and sustained weakness below the 100-day SMA before positioning for any further depreciating move. Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for the release of the flash German consumer inflation figures. Nevertheless, the EUR/GBP cross remains on track to register modest losses for the second successive week as market participants start repositioning for the highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy meeting next Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8818
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8808
|Daily SMA50
|0.8818
|Daily SMA100
|0.8811
|Daily SMA200
|0.8721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8872
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8823
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8864
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8792
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8925
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8906
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak German and EU GDP prints
EUR/USD lost its traction in the European morning and extended the decline below the 1.1000 area after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a loss of growth momentum in Q1. Renewed US Dollar strength is also weighing on the pair ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2500 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar Premium
A final scramble to the top, and it is all downhill from there – that is how markets see the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The upcoming May meeting will be the last in which the bank raises borrowing costs, and not even the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation could change it.