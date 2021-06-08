EUR/GBP flirts with 0.8600 mark ahead of Eurozone data

- EUR/GBP prints mild gains in the early European trading hours.
- The euro focus remains on the economic data and the ECB meeting later in the week.
- Sterling is weighed down by delayed economic reopening, Brexit concerns.
The EUR/GBP price trades with modest gains on Tuesday ahead of the key economic data in the Eurozone. The cross-currency pair makes consolidative moves inside a close trading band of 0.8595-0.8605.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8602, up 0.09% for the day.
The euro is struggling to find any significant strength ahead of this week’s key ECB meeting, which makes investors cautious about the central bank’s update on the economy and its next move on the monetary policy, due on Thursday.
The shared currency is up against the sterling, although the advance is not very encouraging for euro bulls, given that the British pound is looking vulnerable amid rising concerns that the UK government is considering delaying the country’s final exit from the covid-19 restrictions in the wake of highly transmissible ‘delta” strain.
On the economic side, the Retail Sales in the Eurozone dropped more than expected in April and Construction Output in May expanded slightly as Italy and France’s growth was offset by a steeper contraction in German activity.
On the other hand, the UK PMI rose to 64.2 in May, much above the market expectations at 62.3, the strongest rate of output growth since September 2014.
Meanwhile, Brexit tension remains a weighing factor for the performance of the cable. In the latest development, the EU is planning to consider tougher retaliatory measures if the UK government fails to implement its post- Brexit obligations over the Northern Ireland border issue.
As for now, traders are bracing for a slew of economic data: German Industrial Production data, German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index, Italy Retail Sales data, Euro Employment change, GDP growth data, and Euro ZEW Economic Sentiment Index.
EUR/GBP Additional Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8604
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8595
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8609
|Daily SMA50
|0.8628
|Daily SMA100
|0.8661
|Daily SMA200
|0.8848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8613
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8566
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.2200 on USD rebound
EUR/USD edges lower below 1.2200 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure. EU, German data awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
Gold: Acceptance above $1900 is critical, focus shifts to US CPI
Gold price extended the recovery rally from two-week lows and tested the $1900 level, having found support near $1880 region. Gold price witnessed good two-way price movements on Monday, as it initially dropped amid a broad rebound in the USD.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...