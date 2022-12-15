Apart from this, expectations that the European Central Bank will raise its policy rates at a slower pace, by 50 bps, also contribute to keeping a lid on the EUR/GBP cross. From a technical perspective, the recent subdued price action witnessed over the past three weeks or so could be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. This, along with the pair's inability to attract any buyers, supports prospects for further losses.

Furthermore, worries about a deeper economic downturn might force the BoE to adopt a gradual approach towards raising interest rates. This, in turn, is holding back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the British Pound and acting as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. The upside, however, remains capped amid the emergence of some selling around the shared currency, led by a modest US Dollar bounce from a multi-month low.

The Bank of England will announce its policy decision at 12:00 GMT this Thursday. The UK central bank is widely expected to slow the pace of its policy tightening and deliver a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike amid signs that inflation in the UK is peaking. In fact, the official data released on Wednesday showed that the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to a 10.7% YoY rate in November from 11.1% in the previous month.

The EUR/GBP cross extends its sideways consolidative price move on Thursday and remains confined in a narrow trading band around the 0.8600 mark through the early European session. Traders seem reluctant to place directional bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the central bank event risks.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.