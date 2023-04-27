EUR/GBP finds buying interest near 0.8820 ahead of Eurozone GDP and German Inflation data

- EUR/GBP has shown some buying interest near 0.8820 as investors turn cautious ahead of Eurozone data.
- Eurozone GDP and German HICP carry significant importance as they will be the latest before ECB policy next week.
- An absence of UK’s inflation softening signals advocates more rate hikes from the ECB.
The EUR/GBP pair has sensed some attraction near 0.8820 after a perpendicular sell-off on Thursday. The cross is showing signs of recovery as investors are shifting their focus toward the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data.
The release of the preliminary Eurozone GDP and German HICP carries significant importance as they will be the latest economic data before the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB), which will be announced next week.
As per the consensus, preliminary Eurozone GDP has grown by 0.2% in the first quarter vs. a stagnant performance. On an annual basis, preliminary GDP is seen expanding by 1.4% at a slower pace than the 1.8% recorded earlier. ECB policymakers are confident that Eurozone will dodge the recession amid solid consumer spending due to labor shortage.
Meanwhile, preliminary monthly German inflation is seen accelerated by 0.8% vs. the 1.1% pace recorded in the prior month. This is going to provide some relief to ECB policymakers. However, more focus will be on core inflation figures as ECB policymakers believe that the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained extremely stubborn.
Analysts at Danske Bank point see a 50bp rate hike more likely by ECB President Christine Lagarde, with no specific forward guidance but repeating a data-dependent approach to future policy decisions.
On the Pound Sterling front, the absence of inflation softening signals is strengthening the case for more rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE). The street is anticipating a consecutive 25 bp rate hike from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey to 4.50% for its May monetary policy meeting.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8827
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.8854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8807
|Daily SMA50
|0.8819
|Daily SMA100
|0.8809
|Daily SMA200
|0.8719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8873
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8837
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8864
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8792
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8925
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8859
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8836
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8891
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8909
