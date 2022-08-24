EUR/GBP finds a cushion at around 0.8420 despite a potential German energy crisis ahead

- EUR/GBP has picked bids around 0.8420, however, the bullish reversal seeks more evidence.
- Gas supply cut-off to Germany due to unscheduled maintenance has soared fears of a German energy crisis.
- A fresh forecast for UK CPI at 18% has created havoc for BOE policymakers.
The EUR/GBP pair has attempted a rebound after concluding the downside move to near 0.8412 in the Tokyo session. The shared currency bulls are defending further downside despite soaring expectations of a potential German energy crisis ahead.
Investors should be aware of the fact that Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for the last three days of August to run the unscheduled maintenance under the Baltic Sea to Germany. The unexpected natural gas supply cut to Germany from Nord Stream 1 pipeline will shore up the imbalance in the energy demand-supply mechanism. Also, the arrival of the winter season in Germany will scale up the energy demand. And, more supply issues in an already vulnerable German energy market may accelerate a sell-off in the shared currency.
A supportive move in the cross also banks upon mixed German Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. The Manufacturing PMI landed better than expectations and the prior release at 49.8. However, the Services PMI contracted to 48.2 against the forecast of 49 and the former release of 49.9.
On the pound front, rising tensions over soaring price pressures are likely to force the market participants to dump sterling. The inflation rate in the UK zone is still at par with a four-decades high at 10.1%. Now, analysts from US Bank Citi Have come forward with fresh forecasts for British consumer price inflation that it is set to peak at 18% in early 2023. Price pressures in the UK zone are not getting contained and are creating havoc for the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8427
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8426
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8422
|Daily SMA50
|0.8493
|Daily SMA100
|0.8474
|Daily SMA200
|0.8437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8455
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8416
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8512
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8388
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8679
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8346
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.837
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8449
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.6900 amid recession, Fed fears ahead of US data
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6900, undermined by the ongoing recovery in the US dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid in Asia this Wednesday. China's worries combined with recession fears and hawkish Fedspeak sap risk ahead of US Durable Goods data.
EUR/USD bears attack 0.9950 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback as it takes offers to renew the intraday low near 0.9950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s rush towards the US dollar in search of risk safety ahead of top-tier data/events.
Gold corrects to near $1,740 as DXY advances, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
Gold price is going through a corrective mode after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. The precious metal has witnessed a short-live correction as the DXY has managed to recover more than half of its entire losses recorded on Tuesday.
MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!