EUR/GBP falters ahead of 0.8670, Brexit remains in centre stage

- The rebound in EUR/GBP loses traction near 0.8670.
- EU-27 officials expected to debate on deadline extension today.
- Ireland supports a delay to end-January 2020. DUP favours an election.
The better tone in the Greenback in combination with renewed Brexit jitters is putting EUR/GBP under pressure in the 0.8630 region on Wednesday.
EUR/GBP stays focused on Brexit, ECB data
The European cross is looking to add to recent gains although it struggles to abandon the area of 5-month lows in the lower-0.8600s. Earlier in the day, the upside momentum in the cross met a tough barrier in the vicinity of 0.8670, where coincide a Fibo retracement of the May-August rally.
Meanwhile in Brexit-land, UK PM B.Johnson is expected to push for general elections (likely before Christmas) if the EU finally grants a 3-month extension to the October deadline (to January 31 2020).
Regarding the latter, Ireland’s L.Varadkar said earlier in the day that he favours a delay to end of January, while DUP’s Wilson leans towards a call for snap elections.
Calendar-wise, the next significant event will be the ECB meeting on Thursday and the publication of advanced PMIs in core Euroland for the current month.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is losing 0.10% at 0.8633 and a drop below 0.8574 (monthly low Oct.17) would expose 0.8488 (monthly low May 6) and then 0.8474 (2019 low Mar.12). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 0.8667 (78.6% Fibo of the May-August rally) followed by 0.8814 (200-day SMA) and finally 0.8906 (50% Fibo of the May-August rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.