EUR/GBP falls to three-day lows under 0.8600

- Pound among top performers on Thursday gains also versus US dollar.
- EUR/GBP corrects lower after rising during four consecutive days.
The EUR/GBP is falling on Thursday, correcting lower from weekly highs it reached con Tuesday at 0.8645. Recently it bottomed at 0.8589, the lowest in three days. As of writing, it is hovering around 0.8600, where the 20-day moving average stands.
The euro is ending a four-day streak of gains versus the pound. With EUR/USD trading at monthly lows below 1.1800, the euro could weaken further. At the same time, GBP/USD is still in positive territory for the day.
The deterioration in market sentiment is not affecting the pound that is among the top performers on Thursday. A conciliatory tone between the United Kingdom and the European Union on vaccine distribution appears to be helping the currency. European Union leaders are meeting to discuss the vaccination, not only about exports but also on speeding up the process.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP remains in a medium-term bearish trend. In the short-term, it was correcting higher. The move to the upside lost momentum after approaching 0.8650 and after being unable to hold above 0.8630. If the euro recovers levels on above 0.8630, it could strengthen further. On the flip side, a consolidation under would suggest a potential end of the correction, favoring a consolidation between 0.8630 and 0.8575. The downside's critical support is seen at 0.8545/50 (March 9, 10, and 11 low).
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8594
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.8632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8605
|Daily SMA50
|0.8713
|Daily SMA100
|0.8858
|Daily SMA200
|0.8956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8613
|Previous Weekly High
|0.864
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8533
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. US GDP beat estimates with 4.3% and jobless claims also came out better than projected with 684,000. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?