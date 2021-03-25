EUR/GBP falls to three-day lows under 0.8600

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound among top performers on Thursday gains also versus US dollar. 
  • EUR/GBP corrects lower after rising during four consecutive days. 

The EUR/GBP is falling on Thursday, correcting lower from weekly highs it reached con Tuesday at 0.8645. Recently it bottomed at 0.8589, the lowest in three days. As of writing, it is hovering around 0.8600, where the 20-day moving average stands. 

The euro is ending a four-day streak of gains versus the pound. With EUR/USD trading at monthly lows below 1.1800, the euro could weaken further. At the same time, GBP/USD is still in positive territory for the day. 

The deterioration in market sentiment is not affecting the pound that is among the top performers on Thursday. A conciliatory tone between the United Kingdom and the European Union on vaccine distribution appears to be helping the currency. European Union leaders are meeting to discuss the vaccination, not only about exports but also on speeding up the process. 

From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP remains in a medium-term bearish trend. In the short-term, it was correcting higher. The move to the upside lost momentum after approaching 0.8650 and after being unable to hold above 0.8630. If the euro recovers levels on above 0.8630, it could strengthen further. On the flip side, a consolidation under would suggest a potential end of the correction, favoring a consolidation between 0.8630 and 0.8575. The downside's critical support is seen at 0.8545/50 (March 9, 10, and 11 low).

Technical levels 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8594
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 0.8632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8605
Daily SMA50 0.8713
Daily SMA100 0.8858
Daily SMA200 0.8956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8645
Previous Daily Low 0.8613
Previous Weekly High 0.864
Previous Weekly Low 0.8533
Previous Monthly High 0.886
Previous Monthly Low 0.8539
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8633
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8626
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8615
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8598
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8583
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8647
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8662
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8679

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

