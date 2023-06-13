EUR/GBP falls below the 0.8560 area following hot UK labour data

- The EUR/GBP erased most of Monday’s gains and eyes multi-month lows at 0.8535.
- Wage inflation in the UK accelerated in May, and Unemployment decreased in the three months leading up to April.
- Hawkish bets and rising UK yields give the Sterling traction.
The EUR/GBP retreated to the 0.8555 area during Tuesday’s session, erasing most of Monday’s gains. Moreover, the Sterling traded strongly against the USD, JPY , CHF, AUD and NZD as hot labour-market data from the UK fueled hawkish bets on the Bank of England (BoE) and a rise in British yields.
British yields support the Sterling after hot labour-market data
The UK Office for National Statistics reported a decrease in jobless benefit claims by 9.6K in May, down from the previous figure of 46.7K. The Unemployment Rate slightly dropped to 3.8% instead of the expected 4% in the three months leading up to April. Average earnings, including and excluding bonuses, which serve as a gauge of wage inflation to the BoE, also rose during this period. That being said, British yields increased across the board with the 2-year rate leading the way, seeing a 5% rise to 4.88%, its highest level since 2008.
Ahead of the June 22 meeting, a 25 basis point (bps) hike is already priced in. Likewise, investors are also discounting hikes for the August, September, and November meeting, and hence a policy rate peaking at 5.5%. However, the short-term trajectory of the Sterling will be determined by the updated macro forecast of the BoE, and investors will pay attention to any clues in the monetary report or the Governor Bailey press conference regarding forward guidance.
On the other hand, Euro price dynamics will also be determined by the European Central Bank (ECB) decision on Thursday and the macroeconomic forecast of its members. As for now, investors are fully priced in a 25 bps hike announcement.
EUR/GBP Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the EUR/GBP maintains a bearish outlook for the short term. Despite Monday’s impressive gains, indicators still remain deep in negative territory while the pair trades well below the 20-,100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
Supports levels to watch: 0.8550, 0.8545, 0.8535
Resistances levels to watch: 0.8600 (psychological mark), 0.8620, 20-day SMA at 0.8636.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8556
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|0.8598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8642
|Daily SMA50
|0.8727
|Daily SMA100
|0.878
|Daily SMA200
|0.8755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8607
|Previous Daily Low
|0.854
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8636
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8541
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8648
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
