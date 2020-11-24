EUR/GBP fails to hold above 0.8900 remains close to 0.8860 support level

- EUR/GBP recovery attempt capped below 0.8920.
- The euro trims losses after a two-day decline.
- Longer-term, the euro is expected to remain trapped between 0.88 and 0.8900– Commerzbank.
The euro is going through a mild pick up on Tuesday, bouncing up from 0.8870 lows to trim loses after a two-day decline. The pair, however, has failed to consolidate above 0.8900 and remains dangerously close to multi-month lows at 0.8860.
The euro picks up as market sentiment improves
The cable has lost ground against a somewhat stronger euro on Tuesday, fuelled by a significant EUR/USD recovery over the European session, that has strengthened the common currency across the board. The pair, however, has lost ground during the US session although it remains positive on the daily chart.
Macroeconomic data has also been euro-supportive on Tuesday, with the German IFO Business Climate survey posting stronger than expected figures while German GDP showed that the economy performed better than expected in the third quarter.
Euro strength has been limited by a broadly positive pound, with the GBP/USD trading at multi-month highs, supported by market optimism regarding the progress on COVID-19 vaccines and the widespread confidence about an imminent Brexit deal.
EUR/GBP seen trapped between 0.88 and 0.89 for the coming months – Rabobank
From a wider point of view, the FX Analysis team at Rabobank sees the pair trading sideways over the next months: “(The) GBP still has a lot of hurdles to clear before investor confidence can increase another couple of notches and UK politics has the potential to sour the mood. We are expecting that EUR/GBP will trade mostly in the 0.88/0.89 region in the coming months.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8894
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8978
|Daily SMA50
|0.9052
|Daily SMA100
|0.9041
|Daily SMA200
|0.8949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8867
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8905
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8834
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8956
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1850 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the highs. The US dollar is edging higher after upbeat housing figures. Consumer confidence missed estimates with 96.1 points, Optimism about a smooth transition to the Biden administration, and a covid vaccine is propping up markets.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.33 amid Brexit, lockdown uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.33, retreating. Uncertainty about Brexit and the post-nationwide lockdown tiers is weighing on the pound. Vaccine optimism remains elevated.
XAU/USD at four months lows, testing $1800
XAU/USD is falling for the second day in a row extending the correction from record-high levels. Recently bottomed at $1,800/oz, the lowest level since mid-July.
Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!