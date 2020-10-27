  • Euro losses momentum during the American session, eyes on the ECB meeting.
  • Pound holds onto gains amid limited price action.
  • The EUR/GBP pair broke below 0.9060 and fell to 0.9044, hitting a fresh daily low. As of writing, it trades at 0.98055, falling for the second day in a row, but it remains above Monday’s low.

The lack of headlines regarding Brexit on Tuesday appears to be helping the pound. The euro weakened during the last hours trimming gains versus the Swiss franc, and it was unable to rally further against a weak dollar. The key event ahead is Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting.

In Europe, the worst performer is the Turkish lira that fell to new record lows. The USD/TRY is up 1.15% at record highs near 8.20.

Technical outlook

In the short term the EUR/GBP is making higher lows and lower highs, a potential triangle patter that if broken could lead to a sharp move. A consolation on top of 0.9090 should clear the way to more gains, while under 0.9040, the pound could drop to test the 0.9000 critical support.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9054
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.9067
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9078
Daily SMA50 0.9067
Daily SMA100 0.9049
Daily SMA200 0.8894
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9106
Previous Daily Low 0.9041
Previous Weekly High 0.9148
Previous Weekly Low 0.9011
Previous Monthly High 0.9292
Previous Monthly Low 0.8866
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9081
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9037
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9007
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8972
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9102
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9136
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9167

 

 

